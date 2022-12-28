Iran FM reiterates call for lifting blockade on Yemen

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the lead negotiator of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, in Muscat, the capital of Oman on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the need to lift the Saudi-led coalition's blockade on the impoverished country was emphasized as a humanitarian matter.

The top Iranian diplomat praised the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in pursuing their rights and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the Yemenis.

Amir-Abdollahian stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the necessity of finding a peaceful solution to the crisis in Yemen and considers political dialogue between Yemenis as an internal matter in Yemen.

The foreign minister emphasized that as a humanitarian matter, the blockade of Yemen should be lifted and the people of that country should be able to enjoy normal living conditions in their country.

Remembering the martyrdom of Iran's former ambassador to Sanaa Hassan Iroo, who was a survivor of a chemical Attack by Saddam's regime during the imposed war and described him as a martyr of Yemen and emphasized the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Yemeni people.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support to the Yemeni nation and informed the Iranian minister about the latest developments in Yemen.

