Iran FM says he would convey President's message to Oman King

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Muscat, the capital city of Oman on Tuesday night to hold talks with Omani officials on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Upon his arrival in Muscat, he said that Iran and Oman have always held bilateral, regional and international consultations on issues of interest.

Oman has also been a center of regional dialogue and Oman's high officials have always played a benevolent role in various issues, both in relation to the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as regional crises, he said, adding that the crisis in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine are among the topics that will be discussed during the visit.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that he would convey the message of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the King of Oman.

