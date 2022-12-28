Iran, Oman FMs hold meeting in Muscat

The meeting between the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers is underway in Muscat.

The top Iranian diplomat also met and held talks with the Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua'mani on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian and Nua'mani discussed Tehran-Muscat bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

The two sides also emphasized the need for improving the level of relations between Iran and Oman in various fields, especially in the field of economy.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Muscat, the capital city of Oman on Tuesday night to hold talks with Omani officials on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Upon his arrival in Muscat, he said that Iran and Oman have always held bilateral, regional, and international consultations on issues of interest.

Earlier on Wednesday Morning, Amir-Abdollahian also met with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik.

MP