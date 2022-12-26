  1. Politics
Iran VP rejects western media reports on imprisoned women

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iran's vice president for women's affairs has rejected the claims made by the Western media about the situation of the female detainees held in prisons as totally fabricated.

Ensieh Khazali said on Monday that she had visited the women's wards in prisons in Tehran recently and sat down for talks with the detained women held there.

"I talked to each and every woman there for quite a while and the women officials who were accompanying me also talked to all the women and we received their letters and we are still pursuing their cases," Khazali said.

"Such allegations regarding the sexually harassing women are not true at all," the vice president stressed.

Khazali went on to further stress, "The officials of the vice presidency office for women's affairs talked to the women inmates in private meetings."

