Enemies angry, divided after failures in Iran's riots

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments at the opening ceremony of a new training military course at the IRGC University of Command and Staff on Wednesday.

General Salami said that the IRGC has gained a lot of experience because it has faced the most advanced, modern, powerful and sophisticated enemies equipped with the most modern and sophisticated military warfare.

The IRGC chief pointed to the recent foreign-orchestrated riots in the country and said, "In the recent riots, the enemy tried to broaden all the cleavages and came to the battlefield with all its warfare and used all the experiences."

"Had it not been for our previous experience, we would be been overpowered against simultaneous and continuous threats," he added.

"We are constantly encountering animosity and plots. That was not the end. It is possible that another issue will arise after the recent events, where the enemy brought all the troops and units it had prepared and trained to the battlefield with all its might, but suffered a heavy defeat," he underscored.

He went on to say that the recent riots war came with advantages because it awakened the Iranian armed forces and they are gaining more experience.

The IRGC chief said that the enemies are divided and desperate as they do not know what to do.

MNA/5667103