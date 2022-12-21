France's interference in Iran internal affairs 'unacceptable'

"On the sidelines of the Baghdad conf. 2, FMs of Iran & France met. I considered France's interference in our internal affairs unacceptable. Discussed reconsideration of France's positions. Agreed that the path of dialogue & diplomacy is preferable. The I.R. of Iran stands strong," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet referring to his meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna.

Since the beginning of the recent unrest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini who died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, French authorities made some interventionist statements.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Amman, Jordan, early on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to take part in a second edition of the Baghdad Conference.

He held talks with the Iraqi prime minister and foreign minister, the Egyptian president and the Kuwaiti, Omani, and Qatari foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference-2.

