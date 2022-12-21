At the end of his visit to Jordan and attending the Baghdad 2 conference, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters, he and his deputy Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Josep Borrell and Enrique Mora, the European Union's foreign policy officials, which lasted for two hours.

"In the past two to three months, the Americans made hypocritical statements and took actions that did not match their words. The United States has repeatedly claimed it is ready to take the final step of all parties returning to the agreement in Vienna, but they behaved hypocritically in the media," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"In this meeting, we talked about all these issues and we emphasized that if the Americans' claim on following the diplomatic path is true, they must not say something different in the media," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"In our view, the parties [in the talks] are returning to realism, and we also announced that if our red lines are respected, we are ready to take the final steps to reach an agreement," he continued.

He also said while in Jordan, he had the opportunity to hold a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Baghdad-2 meeting, and "we announced our readiness to continue the process that started in Baghdad."

Amir-Abdollahian pointed out that it was not the Islamic Republic of Iran that cut the diplomatic relations, rather it was Saudi Arabia that made such a decision.

He pointed out, "whenever the Saudis are ready to return to normal relations, Iran would welcome it."

