Europe interference in Iran’s internal affairs unacceptable

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, on Thursday.

He criticized Western states for their move to push for the removal of Iran from the UN Commission of the Status of Women earlier in December, saying that the measure indicates efforts to destroy chances of talks.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran has one of the strongest democracies in West Asia, adding that it is unacceptable for the country that Europe views issues in a one-sided way and continues to interfere in Iran’s affairs.

He also congratulated the Spanish government and people on the New Year, wishing that 2023 will be a year filled with peace and stability for all people around the world.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed that his country’s relations with Spain would further develop in the New Year.

The Spanish foreign minister, for his part, expressed his views on issues of mutual interest and congratulated Iranians on the New Year.

He stressed that Madrid will make efforts to continue negotiations and develop ties with Iran.

MNA