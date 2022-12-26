Iraqi PM orders to resume mediating role in Iran-Saudi talks

The UK-based "Alaraby" website reported on Monday, citing two Iraqi sources, that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has ordered the resumption of Baghdad's mediating role between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

One of the sources who was an Iraqi official said that the Iraqi premier hopes to achieve his first achievement in the foreign policy field.

The sources also stated that al-Sudani has been informed of the details and developments of the previous talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

The other official in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry also confirmed the news and said that holding a new round of talks depends on the Iranians first.

The second official added that al-Sudani ordered the resumption of mediation (between Iran and Saudi Arabia) after returning to Baghdad from the recent Jordan conference.

