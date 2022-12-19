AHF hails Iran woman’s handball team

Sang Ahan Bafgh handball club participated in Asian contests on behalf of the Iran women’s national handball team.

The Iranian team stood fourth at the Asian Women's Handball Championship.

In a congratulatory message, the AHF hailed the Iranian squad’s performance at the event and wished success for the team at the 2023 World Women's Handball Championship.

This is the second time Iran’s woman’s handball team has participated in the world championship.

The 26th IHF Women's World Championship will be staged in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden from 30 November to 17 December 2023.

