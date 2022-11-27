Iran’s women handball team qualifies for world championship

Iran won 43-15 against Australi on Sunday in the 2022 Asian Women’s Handball Championship underway in South Korea and qualified for the world championship.

After this victory, Iran’s team will play with South Korea in the next step.

Iran’s women’s national team won 43-35 against India in the first game and then won against Uzbekistan 35-32 in the second match.

This is the second time in its history that Iran’s women's national handball team is ascending to global tournaments.

The 19th Asian Women's Handball Championship will take place in Incheon and Seoul in South Korea from 24th November to 4th December 2022.

