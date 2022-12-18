Greeks hold protest against soaring cost of living

Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building, responding to the call of The All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), a trade union affiliated with the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), to protest.

They demanded an increase in wages in the demonstration which was held during the 2023 budget negotiations in a parliament plenary, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

The budget is expected to be submitted to parliament later Saturday for approval.

Europe has seen similar protests as a growing cost of living crisis and rising energy prices since the Russian-Ukraine war has led to strikes in France, the UK and Spain.

