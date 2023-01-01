Brits rush to buy energy-saving appliances: report

The Financial Times has reported, citing retailers that consumers have been increasingly opting for devices such as air fryers and heat pump tumble dryers, as well as loft insulation for their homes.

Sales of air fryers at Argos are up 420% so far year-on-year, while Currys is selling 18,000 to 20,000 air fryers a week, versus just 1,000 to 2,000 around the same period of 2021. Sales of microwaves, a cheaper alternative to ovens, are up 70%, the FT report added according to Russia Today.

The rush comes as British households are paying more for their food and energy bills as a result of skyrocketing inflation, which hit a 41-year high in October. Official statistics show food price inflation in October having soared to 16.5%, the highest level in 45 years.

Consumers across the country have reportedly also been looking to conserve heat, particularly given that the average home in the UK is outside of the top three rating bands for energy efficiency. Sales of loft insulation at the DIY chain Wickes are up 85% on the same period last year, statistics showed.

MNA/PR