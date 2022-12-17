  1. Economy
Iranian tea exported to 23 countries

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – A total of 22,723 tons of tea worth $29.5 million were exported from Iran during the first 8 months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 31.7% rise in value compared with similar period of last year.

Iranian tea was exported to 23 countries with the main destinations being Uzbekistan, Germany, the UAE, Canada, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and India, IRIB News reported.

A total of 63,593 tons of tea worth $354.7 million were imported from nine countries during the same period, Finacial Tribune reported.

A temporary ban has been placed on the import of tea and rice from India in a bid to balance Iran’s trade with India, according to Masih Keshavarz, secretary of Iran’s Rice Suppliers Commission.

