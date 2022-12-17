Iranian tea exported to 23 countries

Iranian tea was exported to 23 countries with the main destinations being Uzbekistan, Germany, the UAE, Canada, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and India, IRIB News reported.

A total of 63,593 tons of tea worth $354.7 million were imported from nine countries during the same period, Finacial Tribune reported.

A temporary ban has been placed on the import of tea and rice from India in a bid to balance Iran’s trade with India, according to Masih Keshavarz, secretary of Iran’s Rice Suppliers Commission.

MNA/PR