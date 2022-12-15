  1. Economy
Agrifood exports hit 4.8m tons worth $2.9 bn in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iran exported 4.86 million tons of agricultural and food products worth $2.99 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), new data released by the Agriculture Ministry show.

The figures indicate a decline of 11.02% in tonnage and 11.8% in value compared with last year's corresponding period. 

Pistachio topped the list of exports in terms of value with $229.9 million. Tomato was the second major agricultural export product in terms of value with $193.28 million, followed by milk powder worth $192.54 million, watermelon worth $174.35 million, and dates worth $129.04 million, Finacial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, watermelon topped the list with 799,720 tons, tomato with 413,500 tons, followed by onion, shallot, and garlic with 268,760 tons, apple with 260,330 tons and Persian melon with 259,070 tons.

