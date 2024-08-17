Iran’s annual tea exports hit 12k tons: Official

During his visit to the Fuman tea factories in Iran's northwestern Gilan province on Saturday, Jahansaz mentioned that the door for tea exports has been opened and the tea factories in Gilan province have started to export.

Referring to Iran's tea export to 23 countries worldwide, including neighboring countries and European countries, he added that Iran exported 15,000 tons of tea last year.

Speaking about the foreign exchange earned from Iranian tea exports, he emphasized that exporting Iranian tea to desired destinations in neighboring countries and Europe brings in 20 million dollars annually.

Tea harvest season in Iran starts in farmlands across the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran in early May.

More than 55,000 families grow tea over 28,000 hectares of farmland in the two provinces, accounting for 90 percent of the country’s total tea production.

