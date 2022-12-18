  1. Economy
Iran-EU trade at €4.36 billion

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €4.36 billion worth of goods during the first 10 months of 2022, registering a 14.28% rise compared with last year's corresponding period.

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged over €1.6 billion worth of goods, 15.44% more than in a similar period of the year before. 

Italy came next with €555.39 million worth of trade with Iran to register an 11.14% year-on-year rise, Finacial Tribune reported.

The Netherlands with €351.94 million (down 10.76%) and Spain with €296.06 million (up 13.12%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

