Iran-EU trade at €4.36 billion

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged over €1.6 billion worth of goods, 15.44% more than in a similar period of the year before.

Italy came next with €555.39 million worth of trade with Iran to register an 11.14% year-on-year rise, Finacial Tribune reported.

The Netherlands with €351.94 million (down 10.76%) and Spain with €296.06 million (up 13.12%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

