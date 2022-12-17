China accounts for 30% of Iran foreign trade during 8 months

Iran and China traded 23.03 million tons of goods worth $20.2 billion during the period, according to the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

Iran’s exports to China reached 20.27 million tons worth $10.4 billion, registering a 1.06% and 1.2% rise in weight and value respectively, compared with the corresponding period of last year, Morteza Emadi also told IRIB News.

The exports mainly included petrochemical products, nuts, leather, saffron and alloys, he added, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR