  1. Economy
Dec 18, 2022, 11:59 PM

Wheat harvest rises 45% to 11.5m tons in last crop year

Wheat harvest rises 45% to 11.5m tons in last crop year

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – A total of 11.5 million tons of wheat were produced on 4.9 million hectares of farms across Iran during the last crop year (September 2021-22), registering a 45% rise compared with the previous year.

According to the manager of the Agriculture Ministry’s “Wheat Project” Sohrab Sohrabi, the reason for the rise is that the government increased its guaranteed purchase prices by 130% last year.

The Agriculture Ministry reduced the prices of inputs, including fertilizers and pesticides, by 50%. These measures encouraged farmers to cultivate staple grain on their land, he said, Financial Tribune reported. 

Considered a staple in Iran, wheat is purchased every crop year by the government to build up its reserves and supply the market over time.

MNA/PR 

News Code 195086

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News