Wheat harvest rises 45% to 11.5m tons in last crop year

According to the manager of the Agriculture Ministry’s “Wheat Project” Sohrab Sohrabi, the reason for the rise is that the government increased its guaranteed purchase prices by 130% last year.

The Agriculture Ministry reduced the prices of inputs, including fertilizers and pesticides, by 50%. These measures encouraged farmers to cultivate staple grain on their land, he said, Financial Tribune reported.

Considered a staple in Iran, wheat is purchased every crop year by the government to build up its reserves and supply the market over time.

MNA/PR