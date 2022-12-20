Iran's trade with Persian Gulf states tops $20 bn in 8 months

Iran traded 33.2 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $20.22 billion with the Persian Gulf’s six littoral states, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 19.33% fall in terms of weight, but a 0.86% rise in terms of value respectively, latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

The UAE was Iran’s top trade partner among the countries under review with 15.69 million tons (up 2.51%) worth $15.16 billion (up 16.67%). It was followed by Iraq with 13.31 million tons (down 42.5%) worth $4.78 billion (down 30.04%) and Kuwait with 3.48 million tons (up 82.64%) worth $134.69 million (up 47.45%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s non-oil exports to the six countries hit 25.01 million tons worth $8.87 billion during the period, registering a 20.92% and a 4.2% decrease in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.

MNA/PR