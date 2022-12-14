Getting rid of dependency 'key to political independence'

Speaking at an annual Conference of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, held in Tehran on Wednesday, the IRGC chief commander emphasized, “We must be strong and act strongly in order to overcome the existing problems.”

In the contemporary world of today, one cannot be weak and act independently, he said, adding that if nations and governments are not strong, they will collapse in a short while.

Emphasizing that the noble nation of Islamic Iran has chosen to be powerful adding that political independence cannot be achieved without having power and attaining self-reliance in the production field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami said that the country will be progressed with diligence and perseverance relying upon its domestic capabilities and capacities.

The enemies of the country want the Iranian people to be dependent on them while the noble nation of the country has chosen the right path of acting independently in line with overcoming the existing problems, he underlined.

Salami once again pointed out that getting rid of dependency is the key to achieving political independency and this issue must be taken into serious consideration.

Independence means not accepting the influence of others' will so that Iranian people want to act according to their national will while enemies of the country want exactly the opposite, he added.

