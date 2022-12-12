Enemy to be defeated through reliance on people's might

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Crops (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in the research week conference, which was held with the participation of a group of commanders and officials at the headquarters of the IRGC General Command in Tehran on Monday.

Major General Salami stated that the enemy is pursuing its sinister goals with planning and according to a strategy but said that "today the enemy's front has failed against the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation despite having numerous tools and media outlets because of Iran's might."

He added, "Our Islamic system has grown too strong after experiencing numerous events and incidents during the past four decades."

Stating that today the IRGC knows how to treat with the enemy in all fields, the IRGC chief said, "At the current stage, all our enemies have come to the battlefield to defeat the Islamic Revolution, but despite having all the tools, they could do nothing against us. All the routes on land, air, and sea are closed to them."

"Witnessing all the routes to invade the country are closed, the enemies have invaded the virtual space and minds and beliefs. We must thwart conspiracies with our knowledge of the enemy, awareness, and understanding of the tactics of psychological and media warfare used by the enemy."

He further emphasized, "Our assets to fight against the enemies are the people, and the Revolutionary Guards are always the servants of the people as the main assets of the Islamic Revolution."

