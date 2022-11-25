Gen. Salami hails Basijis role in defending national security

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday afternoon held by Basijis, Major General Hossein Salami said the voluntary Basij forces have always spearheaded the fight against enemies who seek to undermine country's security.

He pointed to the recent riots in the country orchestrated by enemies and hailed Basij role in foiling the plots.

Gen. Salami said that the riots came after the enemies were angry at the Islamic Republic's progress after the failure of the sanctions.

The IRGC commander further warned the enemies that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious about defending its security, saying "We are dangerous against our enemies and we will completely defeat the enemy."

On the occasion of Basij Week, a large number of Basijis will meet with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyya in Tehran.

As many as five million Basij members across the the country will join the meeting through video-conferencing.

This program starts at 9:45 am on Saturday and will be broadcast live and directly from KHAMENEI.IR media and also national radio and television.

MNA/TSNM2810282; 2811459