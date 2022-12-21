United Kingdom bringer of mass murder and colonialism: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday morning at a conference at Imam Hossein University.

Referring to the history of Britain, Salami stated that there is no place where the UK has not carried out massacres.

Blaming the UK for the Goharshad mosque incident, Salami added that repeating such incidents is the wish and strategy of the enemies.

The Goharshad Mosque rebellion took place in August 1935, when a backlash against the westernizing and secularist policies of Reza Shah of the Pahlavi dynasty erupted in the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Iran. The incident is described as a "bloody event".

Reminding that current Iran is a far greater Iran than before, the IRGC chief pointed out that none of the British officials have changed in their manner of thought and attitude. They are the same as Churchill but act in a new format, he cited.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami stressed the need for developing science and technology to defeat the enemy.

