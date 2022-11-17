Dreams of enemies over Iran separation to never come true

Major General Hossein Salami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its security, progress, and dignity to the martyrs who have made the identity of the country.

Salami made the remarks on Thursday, addressing the closing ceremony of the second National Congress for Martyrs of Qom Province.

Today, the enemies, with the cooperation of some deceived people, are trying to form a big conspiracy against the Iranian nation, because they are angry with the Iranian nation, he said.

He went on to say that the dreams of the enemies about the separation of Iran and the division of Iranian nation will not come true.

However, the Iranian nation, with unity and empathy, will move forward and solve the economic problems and thwart the enemies' plots, Salami asserted.

"Today, Islamic Iran is on the verge of becoming a world power and we are moving forward in this direction with unity and integrity," he stressed.

