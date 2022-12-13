5.4 Earthquake strikes South Khorasan province in NE Iran

"At 5:44 PM, a 5.4 Earthquake earthquake struck Ersk region, 23 kilometers from Boshruyeh city at a depth of 11 kilometers," according to the Director General of Crisis Management of South Khorasan Province, Mohammad Ali Akhundi.

Akhundi also said two aftershocks were recorded after the quake.

Also, Boshruyeh governor said that there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The governor added that rescue and research teams were dispatched to the epicenter of the quake, adding that some buildings suffered cracks in their walls as a result of the quake.

