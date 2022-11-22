Magnitude 7 earthquake jolts Solomon Island

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia’s prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.

Solomon Islands government spokesperson George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital, Honiara, when the quake rocked the city. He said he crawled underneath his table.

“It’s a huge one that just shocked everybody,” Herming said.

“We have tables and desks, books and everything scattered all over the place as a result of the earthquake, but there’s no major damage to structure or buildings,” he said.

Herming said the Solomon Islands, which is home to about 700,000 people, doesn’t have any big high-rises that might be vulnerable to a quake. He said there was some panic around the town and traffic jams as everybody tried to drive to higher ground.

