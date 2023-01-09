  1. World
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said, according to Reuters.

No further details have been released yet.

