Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometers southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, a magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia's West Java area at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

There were no immediate reports of damage after Saturday's earthquake.

MP/PR