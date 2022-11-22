Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 162, hundreds injured

The epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to more than 2.5 million people.

Many of the dead were public school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at some schools when they collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said as he announced the new death toll in the remote area.

The toll is expected to rise further, but no new estimates were immediately available. The residents of Cianjur live mostly in towns of single and two-story buildings and in smaller homes in the surrounding countryside.

Kamil said that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers. He said on his Instagram page that 326 others have been injured.

RHM/PR