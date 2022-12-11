5,9-magnitude quake hits 3 km WNW of El Ticui, Mexico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was reported Sunday at 6:31 a.m. Pacific time two miles from Corral Falso, Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was more than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Mexico sits in the world's most seismically and volcanically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets surrounding tectonic plates. On September 19, 1985 an 8.1-magnitude quake devastated Mexico City, killing more than 10,000 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

MNA/PR