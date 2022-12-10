Iran stresses need to respect its territorial integrity

In his reaction to a joint statement released by China and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Saturday evening wrote that Islamic Republic of Iran will not shy away from taking any action against any party, no matter who it is, when it comes to the necessity of respecting its territorial integrity.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy director of political affairs at the president's office was the first Iranian official who reacted to Friday statement by China and Saudi Arabia.

"A reminder to colleagues in Beijing. While Saudi along with the US backed ISIS/Al-Qaeda in Syria and brutalized Yemen, Iran fought terrorist groups to restore regional stability and security and to prevent the spread of insecurity toward both East and West," Jamshidi wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

MA/IRN84966544