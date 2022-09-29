Iran sovereignty over three islands non-negotiable

The diplomat, in the United Nations General Assembly, stated that the claims of the Emirati official and the repetition of baseless claims regarding the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf are considered an attack on the territorial integrity of Iran.

"We consider such an irresponsible statement and baseless claim to be interference in Iran's internal affairs and a violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other governments," the diplomat added.

"The three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are and were an inseparable part of Iran's territory, and Iran stresses its sovereignty over these islands, and any claim to the contrary is categorically rejected," the diplomat continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat noted that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always followed the policy of friendship and good neighborliness with all its neighboring countries and would like to emphasize its determination to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates, adding, "Nevertheless, it is obvious that the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its sovereignty over the mentioned islands are not negotiable. It is necessary to emphasize that based on the historical facts established years before the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, these islands were Iranian, are Iranian, and will remain Iranian."

The diplomat also emphasized that the word "Persian Gulf" has been the only name used for the water area between the Arabian Peninsula and the Iranian Plateau since 500 BC, and this water area will remain with the same name forever.

The statement came as a response to Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the Emirati minister of state for international cooperation, who had alleged during her speech to the world body that Abu Dhabi enjoyed a "legitimate right" to the three islands.

MP/FNA14010707000246