PGCC repeated its anti-Iran accusations

According to Saudi-based Al-Arabiya network, the need to continue efforts in the fight against ISIL terrorist group has been emphasized at the beginning part of the statement.

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) accused Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance Movement of a terrorist organization and stressed the need for an arms embargo, the statement added.

In another part of the statement, PGCC called on all countries to add Yemeni Ansarullah Movement to their terrorist list and to resolutely confront deployment of missiles and drones in the region.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council also reiterated its longstanding claim against Iran and accused Iran of occupying trio islands and called on Iran to adhere to "principle of good neighborliness and respect for the sovereignty of nations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has repeatedly stated in response to a statement from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) that the three islands of Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb and Greater Tunb belong to Iran and that any intervention in the nuclear and missile program of Iran is rejected.

Earlier, in response to a similar statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that PGCC should know that unacceptable requests, false accusations against Islamic Republic of Iran and repeated allegations are not the solution to the region's problems.

As regards Palestine, the PGCC statement added member states said that Palestine is the first issue of the Arab world and the Muslims, and that they support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of the July 4, 1967 with East Quds as the capital, guaranteeing the rights of the displaced in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

The council also expressed opposition to Tel Aviv's new plan to build 4,400 housing units in the West Bank settelments, and called on Tel Aviv regime to refrain from taking any action that violates international law.

MA/FNA14010311000960