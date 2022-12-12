  1. Politics
China not to renege on its promises to Iran: Nikzad

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – "I do not think that China will renege on its commitments in joint contracts with Iran," said Ali Nikzad, the deputy parliament speaker of Iran.

What matters to us is China's abidance in its agreements with Iran and adherence to the principles and territorial integrity of our country," Ali Nikzad said on Monday. 

Nikzad added that "We will definitely not compromise with anyone on our national interests and territorial integrity."

The deputy parliament speaker was referring to the recent statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) with the presence of China's President during the recent visit of the President of China to Saudi Arabia.

In relevant remarks, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated in a tweet in the Chinese language on Monday that Iran will definitely not compromise with anyone on its territorial integrity.

