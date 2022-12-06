China's Xi Jinping to visit S Arabia amid frayed ties with US

According to CNN citing sources, Xi’s trip to Arabia’s capital Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit in which 14 Arab heads of states are expected to attend.

During the two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place.

Rumors of a Chinese presidential visit to the US's largest West Asian ally have been circulating for months. Still, they are yet to be confirmed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and China.

US relations with China have also been strained not only with Saudi Arabia. China and Saudi Arabia have also taken different stances from the West regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Both have refrained from endorsing sanctions on Russia, and Riyadh has repeatedly maintained that Moscow is a key energy-producing partner that must be consulted on OPEC+ decisions.

Following last month’s massive oil cut, some US officials have accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia in Ukraine's operation.

RHM/PR