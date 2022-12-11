Iran response to some neighbors' ambition to be regrettable

Speaking at the beginning of the Parliament's open session on Sunday, Ali Nikzad said that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been to neither be a dominator nor be dominated.

The policy of good neighborliness with neighbors is also a fixed principle in the foreign policy of Iran, he added, saying that Iran has proven to be a great friend and supporter of its neighbors.

The Iranian nation’s fierce defense of the Iraqi people and government against the barbaric invasion of ISIL to the country is a good example of Iran’s benevolence towards its neighbors, Nikzad noted, adding that Iran while being merciful to its neighbors, deals firmly, decisively and crushingly against any mischiefs.

Stating that informed, safe, and economically prosperous neighbors are important to Iran, he said that Iran's response will be powerful, strong, and regrettable in case of any excessive ambitions by its neighbors [against its sovereignty].

Whether the ambition is changing the borders of [Iran] or letting mercenary groups in different regions [act against Iran] or whether making rhetoric about Trio Persian Gulf islands [three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb] belonging to Iran, Nikzad added.

Proving the undeniable sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over these islands does not even require legal and international treaties of the United Nations, but a little museum tour and viewing of old maps is enough to prove that this is the Persian Gulf, not a word more and not a word less and these islands absolutely belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stressed.

Iran welcomes the increase in economic exchanges with neighboring countries and does not interfere in their internal affairs, Nikzad said, adding that Iran will never compromise on national integrity with any country.

His comments came in response to a statement issued on Friday at the end of the council's 43rd summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which coincided with the termination of an official visit to the kingdom by China's President Xi Jinping.

In their statement, the PGCC members affirmed their support for what they called the United Arab Emirates' efforts to reach a "peaceful solution" on the issue of the three Iranian Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Lesser Tunb, and the Greater Tunb, to which the UAE lays an unfounded claim.

The strategically-positioned islands have always been part of Iran, the proof of which can be corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents inside the Islamic Republic and elsewhere in the world.

