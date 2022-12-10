Iran among world’s top powers in producing air defense equip.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Friday evening, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements during the years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in various fields including science and technology, etc.

He pointed to the upgraded version of the homegrown Bavar-373 defense missile system and noted that Iran has achieved the advanced air defense system which is able to destroy the enemies’ targets at a range of more than 300 kilometers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier general Elhami referred to the hybrid war waged by enemies against the country and added that a part of the goal of the hybrid war, which is being launched against the country, is to marginalize the progress and successes gained in the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been the target of the arrogant powers in the world due to its special geographical and political situation, he said, adding that not only these countries have not been able to undermine Iran’s outstanding defense power in the world, but also the country has gained salient achievements during these years.

The Iran Army Air Defense Force is ready to confront all the external threats waged against the country with its utmost power relying upon its expert and committed staff by taking advantage of the world’s most modern defense technologies, Elhami added.

