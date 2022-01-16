Security of Iran 'red line of Armed Forces': cmdr.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami made the remarks on Saturday in his visit to Tabriz Air Defense Area and said that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran never seek conflict and clash with any country.

Turning to the vigilance of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force staff in defending the airspace of the country from external threats, he said, “Today, enemies and international organizations are well aware of this issue that slightest invasion of the enemy on the airspace of the country will be harshly and decisively responded.”

Today, enemies of the country do not dare to violate the airspace of Iran thanks to the unity, amity and empathy of the Army and IRGC staff, he added.

The security of the country's sky is indebted to the vigilance and curiosity of Air Defense Forces personnel and zealous forces of the Armed Forces have been prepared to provide security and tranquility for all dear fellow countrymen throughout the country round-the-clock, Elhami stressed.

