Dep. army cmdr. predicts bright future for Iran air defense

Brigadier General Elhami, Deputy Commander of the Army Air Defense Force, said in a video conference speaking to a group of commanders in other provinces across Iran that a variety of modern radar and missile systems have been produced inside the country through the efforts of the young Iranian experts.

"The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are focused on the missile issue and constantly express concern in this regard and talk about restricting it. this shows the strength of the Iranian armed forces in the region,” according to the deputy commander of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force.

He further stressed the need to modernize the education for the air defense students at the air defense university.

