MKO sleeper cells identified, detained by intelligence forces

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Iranian intelligence ministry said that "several operational sleeper cells linked with the MKO terrorist group were identified and dismantled by the intelligence forces."

The ministry said that the sleeper cells were detained in Tehran, Isfahan, and Kurdistan provinces in comprehensive and coordinated intelligence operations.

The statement further read that 10 operational elements and supporters linked with the MKO were detained during the operations.

"All the above-mentioned terrorist activities were carried out under the direct order from the MKO terrorist group stronghold in Albania," the statement further read.

MNA