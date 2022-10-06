US, other enemies sought to undermine Sharif Uni. prestige

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Science, Research and Technology and a group of professors of Tehran-based highly prestigious Sharif University of Technology to review the unwanted incidents at the university during the recent riots.

President stressed that the prestige and credit of the education centers must be preserved, adding that "No one has the right to undermine the sanctity of this sacred space and everyone from officials to professors and students have the duty to try to preserve the sanctity of such place."

Raeisi also pointed out Sharif University plays a leading role in the country's advance towards development, saying that everyone has to make sure that enemies led by United States, MKO terrorist group and other ill-wishers have to be kept away from accessing the highly prestigious university.

"America, hypocrites (MKO) and other enemies of the country tried to pursue their anti-Iranian and anti-revolutionary goals within Sharif University, but the knowledge of the professors and noble students of this university prevented them from achieving their malicious goals."

The president orders relevant apparatuses to intensify their efforts to make sure Sharif University educational and research activities will return to normalcy as soon as possible.

