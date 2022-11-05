Ringleaders in recent riots linked with MKO: senior cleric

The deputy of representative of Wali Faqih in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hojjatoleslam Hossein Teyebbi Far made the comments in Birjand in a gathering of the IRGC commanders in South Khorasan Province in northeast Iran.

"These people were promised the destruction of the Islamic Republic and the nation's lack of support for the Islamic Establishment," Teyebbi Far added.

"For the past 43 years, the Iranian nation stood beside the Islamic Revolution while various attempts by different people and groups were made to topple the Islamic Establishment, but they all failed."

"As admitted by the Westerners themselves, the Islamic Republic has grown too strong that the United States does not have the strength to carry out military operations against it," the senior cleric said.

According to Teyebbi Far, the recent riots in the country had been planned for November, and the enemy intended to start sedition and riots in the country with the help of trained people inside and the ISIL to copy the Syria model in Iran.

In its terrorist campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the MKO has killed and assassinated more than 15,000 Iranian authorities and civilians.

