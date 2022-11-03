Iran sanctions 8 Canadian individuals, entity

The ministry in a statement said that it has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and one entity over their support of the Mujahedin Khalq Terrorist Organization (MKO) and encouraging terrorism and violence against the Iranian people.
It said that the blacklisted people and entities have spread wrong information against Iran, and helped intensified cruel sanctions against the people of the country.
Those targeted, according to the statement, will not be granted visas to enter Iran, their assets will be frozen on Iranian soil and their bank accounts will be blocked within Iran’s banking and financial system.
The people and entity on Iran’s blacklist are as follow:
Marco Mendicino, MP, and Minister of Public Safety of Canada
Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of National Defense
Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada
Wayne Donald Eyre, Canada's Chief of the Defense Staff
Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force
Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy
Brenda Lucki, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
David Brown, the judge who ruled on the confiscation of Iranians' assets in Canada
The National Post, an anti-Iran newspaper backing sanctions against the country
The statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian government has violated its international obligations in fighting terrorism by supporting the MKO terrorist group and facilitating its activities.
The ministry said that Canada has also violated international law and the UN Charter regulations by imposing and implementing cruel sanctions against Iran.
MNA/IRN84931240
