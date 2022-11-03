Iran sanctions 8 Canadian individuals, entity

The ministry in a statement said that it has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and one entity over their support of the Mujahedin Khalq Terrorist Organization (MKO) and encouraging terrorism and violence against the Iranian people.

It said that the blacklisted people and entities have spread wrong information against Iran, and helped intensified cruel sanctions against the people of the country.

Those targeted, according to the statement, will not be granted visas to enter Iran, their assets will be frozen on Iranian soil and their bank accounts will be blocked within Iran’s banking and financial system.

The people and entity on Iran’s blacklist are as follow:

Marco Mendicino, MP, and Minister of Public Safety of Canada

Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of National Defense

Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada

Wayne Donald Eyre, Canada's Chief of the Defense Staff

Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force

Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy

Brenda Lucki, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

David Brown, the judge who ruled on the confiscation of Iranians' assets in Canada

The National Post, an anti-Iran newspaper backing sanctions against the country

The statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian government has violated its international obligations in fighting terrorism by supporting the MKO terrorist group and facilitating its activities.

The ministry said that Canada has also violated international law and the UN Charter regulations by imposing and implementing cruel sanctions against Iran.

