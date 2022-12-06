Erbil vows to secure borders against terrorists

He announced on Tuesday evening that Erbil intends to look into the problem of illegal armed groups that are present in Iraq’s Kurdistan territory.

It is hoped to solve these problems at the border areas of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, he said, adding that these groups will not receive any approval for their presence in the region and their presence will be illegal.

“We, in the government of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, continue our efforts with these countries (neighbors) in order to restore peace and stability to the border areas. We hope these problems will be solved as soon as possible and the situation of instability in the border areas will end,” Rebar Ahmed emphasized.

He said that the Kurdish people are not part of the problem and want peace.

Ahmed further claimed that officials of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government will not allow any groups to use its territory to attack the neighbors.

MA/FNA14010915000731