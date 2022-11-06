IRGC dismantles western-led terrorist band in SW Iran

The sabotage and terror team in Khuzestan, which was supported and directed by a European country, was destroyed before managing to take any action.

The detained terrorists confessed to planning on assassinating a number of Arab people and figures as well as creating riots similar to Zahedan and Ardabil incidents.

Two other terrorist teams that were linked to MKO were also arrested in the provinces of Fars and Isfahan.

The terrorists were planning on conducting sabotage and terrorist operations.

Another terrorist band was also dismantled in Kermanshah province.

