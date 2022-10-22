Iran attorney general writes to Sweden on Nouri's case

Montazeri, in a letter on Saturday, urged his counterpart to follow up on the unlawful measures and observe the principles of the fair trial in the appeal stage of Hamid Nouri's case

One of the most significant duties of prosecutors, in addition to protecting public rights and maintaining security in a society, is to establish justice and lay the necessary grounds for the rights of the defendants in self-defense, he underlined.

He reiterated that individuals should not be prosecuted without enough evidence and documents.

He highlighted that if there are grounds on suspicion of committing a crime, the grounds for fair and unrestricted defense should be provided so that the defendant can prove that they are innocent.

Iran believes that the notorious Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group is behind the trail of Hamid Nouri, a former judicial official detained in Sweden.

Tehran has rejected the accusations of human rights abuses in the 1980s leveled against Nouri by Swedish judicial authorities as politically motivated.

