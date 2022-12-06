West sets 4 conditions for not supporting riots in Iran 

In an interview with Al-Alam, a security official confirmed the large-scale support of several Western countries for the recent riots in Iran, saying that these countries have announced that they will stop supporting the rioters in Iran if their four conditions are accepted by Iran.

According to the security official, several countries that intervened in the recent riots in Iran have announced that they will stop supporting the rioters if Iran provides the global market with its oil and gas unconditionally, accepts the West's viewpoints on the nuclear deal (JCPOA), compromises with Saudi Arabia in regional-related issues and not cooperating with Russia.

The conditions announced by the western countries indicate that these countries have considered the rioters as tools to put pressure on Iran through their human rights claims.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

Amini, 22, died in hospital three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation attributed her death to medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.

In the past two months, and using the protests as a cover, rioters, and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — have been on a rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers, vandalism, desecration of sanctities, and false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the Iranian police.

The riots also set the scene for terrorist attacks across the country.

In a statement published on Saturday, the Security Council of the Interior Ministry said the enemy waged a hybrid war against the Islamic Republic to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups since the outbreak in September.

SKH/6465528