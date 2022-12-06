Revolution's ideals needed for correcting cultural structure

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with the members of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyeh in Tehran on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that leading the cultural affairs in the country is with the SCCR, adding that the council should provide scientific solutions in order to promote correct and progressive statements after observing and accurately recognizing the weaknesses and false cultural statements in various fields.

The Leader pointed out that after the Islamic Revolution, wrong cultural ideas were set aside in favor of Islamic values.

"The Islamic revolution was like a miracle due to the leadership of the Imam (RA)..." he said, adding that the revolution changed the political, cultural and social foundations and the false perceptions that were dominating the minds of the people.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered the culture of "Weternism" and even the use of foreign words as a false cultural statement dominating the society, and noted that the Islamic Revolution changed this false statement and turned it into a culture of "revolting against the West."

He went on to say that "With the help of the Revolution's intellectual foundations and active youth, that revolutionary culture and spirit can be revived once again and a huge cultural movement can be created."

He called "correct cultural engineering" as a fundamental task for reforming the cultural structure and said, "constant vigilance, accurate knowledge of cultural weaknesses in areas such as society, politics, family, lifestyle etc., and efforts to reach scientific solutions to eliminate weaknesses and offer and promote correct cultural statements are among the most important requirements for the country's cultural engineering.

