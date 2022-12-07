US seeking to remove Iran from UN Commission on Women Status

“We are committed to removing Iran from the commission because it is, simply put, the right thing to do. It’s the proper thing to do. It shows that we stand with women in Iran and around the world”, Ned Price claimed Tuesday.

Washington has been able to confront Iran through multiple rounds of sanctions, he said, without referring to the fact that such sanctions will subject innocent Iranian people.

"We’re continuing to work with partners around the world to find ways to confront Iran’s human rights abuses, and we’re doing so both in public and in private,” he also added.

Price's remarks come as the US and its European allies, for many years, have been the major violator of human rights by imposing cruel sanctions against independent countries like Iran.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

Amini, 22, died in hospital three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation attributed her death to her medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.

In the past two months, and using the protests as a cover, rioters, and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — have been on a rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers, vandalism, desecration of sanctities, and false-flag killings of civilians to incriminate the Iranian police.

